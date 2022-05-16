BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst

By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has accepted a job with FOX, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, who cited “a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Payton will reportedly work in studio as an analyst through the end of the year. Florio says Payton will join the FOX NFL Sunday crew to fill in on Jimmy Johnson’s days off.

FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan says Payton plans on attending the FOX broadcast meeting in Las Vegas this week, at the same time and in the same hotel as the Saints’ annual coaching retreat.

RELATED STORIES

Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC

WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both currently retired from the NFL. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees
Brees just left NBC Sports
Saints respond to tweet by Drew Brees about a possible return
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC
Chris Olave and Trevor Penning don the Black and Gold for the first time.
Coach Allen talks Mathieu and Landry signings, and recaps rookie minicamp