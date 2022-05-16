BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees

By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER (WVUE) - At the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament in Kenner, plenty of past and present Black and gold players and coaches attended.

But all the buzz is about former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who rocked social media last night by tweeting he may return to football.

“Well I don’t laugh at anything Drew says, I didn’t see that. People ask me about it, but I haven’t seen it and I haven’t talked to Drew either so. Drew is capable of anything that he wants to do so,” said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“My wife was the one that told me about it, because I don’t follow social media. So I thought ‘well that’s interesting, that’ll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament’ (laughter). Yeah, but certainly I think it was a comment made in jest, and we haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

So who knows what the future holds for Drew Brees, but it appears, at least for now, that the Saints are going business as usual without him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst
Brees just left NBC Sports
Saints respond to tweet by Drew Brees about a possible return
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC
Chris Olave and Trevor Penning don the Black and Gold for the first time.
Coach Allen talks Mathieu and Landry signings, and recaps rookie minicamp