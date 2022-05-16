Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of the owner of Tiki Tubing in connection with a complaint earlier in May involving a juvenile victim.
Detectives said John Fore, 66, of Denham Springs, is facing a charge of sexual battery after turning himself in to deputies on Monday, May 16.
Court records show Fore’s bond was set at $25,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
