Tulane and baseball coach Travis Jewett part ways

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Travis Jewett era at Tulane is over with after six seasons on the Uptown campus.

Jewett finished with a 160-138-1 record with the Green Wave. That included no NCAA tournament appearances.

Tulane made back-to-back NCAA regionals under previous head coach David Pierce in 2015-16.

Assistant coach Jay Uhlman will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of season.

