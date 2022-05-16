BBB Accredited Business
Tulane and baseball coach Travis Jewett part ways

Travis Jewett spent six years at Tulane.
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Travis Jewett era at Tulane is over with after six seasons on the Uptown campus.

Jewett finished with a 160-138-1 record with the Green Wave. That included no NCAA tournament appearances.

Tulane made back-to-back NCAA regionals under previous head coach David Pierce in 2015-16.

Assistant coach Jay Uhlman will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of season.

