Zack: A final chance for rain; hot and dry the rest of the week

Highs will be in the 90s all week long
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It seems as though we’re fighting over rain the past few days, as some areas are struggling to catch a much-needed shower while others are getting hailed on.

More of the same is expected as we start the new work week Monday. Early clouds and sprinkles will dissipate, leading to a more sun-filled afternoon. That will heat things up to right around 90, which is the temperature at which we start firing off storms. They will be spotty in nature, but where they do develop, they can be strong. That means be ready for strong winds, hail and dangerous lightning. Rain coverage today is around 40 percent.

If you miss out on the rain chance today, you might be out of the luck the rest of the week. Hot and dry conditions are set to take hold, with little-to-no rain chances coming Tuesday through Friday. The lack of clouds and storms will allow highs to jump a few degrees into the low 90s.

Eventually, this heat ridge will break down again going into next weekend, as spotty storms return to the forecast.

