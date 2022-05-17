911 service restored in St. Bernard Parish after AT&T line severed

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Issues with 911 service in St. Bernard have been resolved Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokesperson Kim Gritter said an AT&T line was cut and crews worked throughout the day to repair the line and restore service.

In a statement issued at 7:27 a.m., the agency was receiving “some” calls on its 911 line but no calls were getting through on the non-emergency number (504) 271-2501.

The outage was limited to landline phones.

Parish residents who were not able to get through by dialing 911 were asked to dial the 911 Communications Center directly at (504) 579-4888, (504) 442-5739 or (504) 784-3087.

The outage began Monday night, and Gritter said just after 4 p.n. Tuesday that service had been restored.

New Orleans’ 911 call center experienced its own outage Sunday, which it attributed to issues with its call vendor Intrado.

