Brian Kelly era kicks off against Florida State in primetime

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 2022 season and the Brian Kelly era will kick off in primetime at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when the Tigers take on Florida State on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are looking to rebound from a disappointing 6-7 record in 2021 and a 5-5 record in 2020 under former head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked with FOX 8 about the season opener against Florida State and how he will measure success in his first year with the Tigers.

Florida State is coming off a 5-7 season under Mike Norvell who is entering his third year as the head coach for the Seminoles and has an 8-13 record in his first two seasons.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was impressed with the performances by the running backs in the spring game.

It is the first time that the Tigers have faced the Seminoles since 1991 when Florida State was ranked No. 1 and handed LSU a 26-17 loss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles with wins coming in 1968 at the Peach Bowl and 1982 in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU defense in general and the defensive line, in particular, dominated things in the early going in the spring game.

LSU is 91-32-5 all-time in season-openers.

The Tigers will host Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, and UAB. LSU will head to Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

The defense dominated most of the first half but the offense eventually got rolling in a 59-31 win for White over Purple in the LSU Spring Game.

