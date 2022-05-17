BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry skies and hot temps through the end of the week

By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hotter days on the way as we wrap up the work week.

There will be clouds and suns today. Highs will soar into the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Inland areas will stay mostly dry with a slim chance for a shower or storm at about 20 percent today, but that’s going to be right at the coast where the sea breeze will try to form.

The rest of the week sticks with the hot-and-dry theme. Highs each afternoon will be in the low 90s, with feels-like readings in the upper 90s.

Eventually, the pattern breaks down by the weekend as a cool front gets closer to us. This will yield much higher storm chances and lower temperatures. Highs should fall back into the 80s with the extra cloud cover and storms around. As of now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days.

In the tropics, the latest National Hurricane Center outlook shows no development expected over the next five days. However, I do have my eyes on a tropical wave that will move into the Northwest Caribbean/Central America area by this weekend. Usually as we near the start of hurricane season, a broad low pressure forms down there, sometimes producing our first named storm of the year. It’s something to watch, but unlikely to become a concern.

