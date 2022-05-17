Carjacking victim jumps on hood of car to slowdown gunman that was eventually arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim jumped on the hood of her car as a gunman drove away.

It happened at the intersection of Carondelet and Gravier in the middle of the day.

Police quickly arrested 28-year-old Austin Levalley when they say got caught in traffic.

Austin Levalley, 28 (NOPD)

A witness described the chaotic armed robbery that unfolded in the heart of downtown when the victim jumped on the hood of her vehicle to try and stop the robber. It happened Sunday afternoon when the victim, an Uber eats driver, was trying to deliver food.

Court documents reveal the woman got out of her vehicle with the engine running and the doors unlocked while she tried to make the delivery at Carondelet and Gravier Street.

Police say that’s when Austin Lavalley pushed past the victim and jumped in the driver’s seat.

Court documents revealed the victim attempted to pull the man out of the seat when he pointed a gun at her. The woman then jumped on the hood of her car and police say Lavalley pointed the gun at her again and yelled ‘get off the car or I’m going to kill you.’ The woman didn’t get off of the hood and police say he took off.

A witness told Fox 8, that the man turned down Gravier and was doing everything he could to shake the victim from the hood.

“He was driving back and forth real fast at least 60 mph up and down Gravier trying to shake her off the hood. She was screaming, ‘somebody help me.’ I couldn’t exactly hear what she was saying while he was driving back and forth. As he was going down Gravier, when the light turned green, he was still going fast. The other cars turned off and he just jetted out,” a witness said.

Police officers were in the area patrolling when they witnessed the victim on the hood of the car screaming for help and yelling he robbed me. They say Lavalley became stuck in traffic at Carondelet and Poydras. That’s when they say he got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The officers were able to apprehend him.

Lavalley is booked with armed robbery, illegally carrying a weapon, and resisting an officer. Police say Lavalley was also wanted for an auto theft last month.

Lavalley’s public defender told a magistrate judge this afternoon that he is homeless. He remains locked up on a $105,000 bond as of Monday night.

