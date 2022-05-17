BBB Accredited Business
CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

