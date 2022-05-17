FFF: Saints and Bucs battle for NFC South crown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We talk Saints-Bucs rivalry, soccer superstar Lionel Messi coming to America, and a visit to Bratz Y’all.

FOOTBALL

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Bucs (-300) are heavy favorites to win the NFC South. The Saints (+500) are a distant second in the betting odds.

Since Tom Brady joined Tampa Bay, the Saints are 4-0 in regular season games against the Bucs. Two of those games, Brady’s squad didn’t even score a touchdown.

Yes, Tampa Bay did beat New Orleans in the 2020 playoffs, but this is regular season betting we’re talking about.

In the last contest between the two, the Saints shut out the Bucs, 9-0. That game was coached by Dennis Allen after Coach Payton had to sit out with COVID.

So now Allen is the head coach, and Brady returns a year older. Plus, the Saints roster is much improved in 2022.

Saints fans might want to take a look at those odds, because I don’t think Tampa can continue this run with an aging roster.

FÚTBOL

Superstar Lionel Messi will reportedly acquire 35% of shares in Major League Soccer club Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends next year.

He’ll become an owner/player for a team that is currently owned by legendary soccer player David Beckham.

Messi’s agent called the report false. But, the Argentine does own a condo in Miami.

MLS could always use a bump in attention, and this would no doubt be a big one if Messi comes to America.

FOOD

When I hit the Bywater for a meal, it’s usually for my favorites spot, Pizza Delicious.

That all changed last week when I hit Bratz Y’all (which is next door to Pizza D).

It’s German food with a little NOLA flair.

I went with “The Bavarian,” grilled traditional pork & veal sausage topped with mustard, sauerkraut & caramelized onion. It was pretty tasty.

I would highly recommend a visit to Bratz Y’all. It’s worth the trip to the Bywater.

