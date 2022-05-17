BBB Accredited Business
Judge rules St. Tammany man wrongfully arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The attorney for a former St. Tammany sheriff’s deputy says a federal judge has given them a major victory.

Jerry Rogers sued the sheriff’s office for alleged criminal defamation after he was arrested for criticizing the sheriff and his handling of the Nannette Krentel murder case five years ago.

Judge Jane Milazzo ruled that Rogers was illegally arrested for those comments setting the stage for trial later this year

“If defendants don’t appeal this decision, it will go to trial in December and the defendant will be able to find out how much damages he is entitled to and his compensation for the violation of his civil rights,” Milazzo said.

St. Tammany sheriff’s attorney Chadwick Collings said in a statement, “We believe the court mis-appreciated the law.”

“The decision that was made to investigate and ultimately arrest Mr. Rogers was never about Sheriff Randy Smith, it was about defending the integrity of a homicide investigation,” Collings said.

That investigation continues, with no arrests so far.

