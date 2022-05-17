BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.
The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Carondelet armed carjacking arrest
Carjacking victim jumps on hood of car to slowdown gunman that was eventually arrested
The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John from May 20 - 20.
Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes
Map depicting local of two sections of proposed ridge restoration in St. Bernard Parish
Parish leaders propose new ‘barrier island’ in St. Bernard
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Defenders of Ukrainian steel mill declare mission complete