SGFD assists Lafayette fire with rope rescue

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) was in the right place at the right time!

The fire department was in Lafayette on Monday, May 16 to assist the Lafayette fire department with calls as they paid respect to a fallen firefighter, Alex Bourque.

Bourque passed away from cancer, the release stated.

According to the release by the fire department, an incident occurred at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. Two construction workers who were installing windows experienced equipment failure.

The statement says their main harnesses broke which lead to the secondary harness to be used, the second harness of the one construction worker did not activate causing him to fall about 4 stories.

St. George Fire Department assists with rope rescue.
St. George Fire Department assists with rope rescue.(St. George Fire)

SGFD was at the scene to assist and happened to have some of the senior rope rescue technicians in tow.

Captain James Neyland and Lieutenant Cody Gateley quickly made a game plan, as they have been training for incidents like this for years, and put it into action.

Gateley donned his harness and made his way to the worker holding on for his life. Gateley calmly hooked the worker onto his own harness and eased down with the assistance of Neyland at the ground dictating all of their movements, according to the statement.

St. George Fire assists with rope rescue.
St. George Fire assists with rope rescue.(St. George Fire)

The one construction worker who fell is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained.

