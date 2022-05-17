St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office experiencing outage on 911 and non-emergency lines

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (May 17) it still is working to resolve outage issues with its 911 and non-emergency phone lines.

Spokesperson Kim Gritter said in a statement issued at 7:27 a.m. that the agency was receiving “some” calls on its 911 line but that “no calls are getting through” on the non-emergency number (504) 271-2501.

Parish residents who need emergency assistance and are not able to get through by dialing 911 can alternately dial the 911 Communications Center directly at (504) 579-4888, (504) 442-5739 or (504) 784-3087.

The outage began Monday night, and Gritter said Tuesday, “Our service provider is working to resolve this issue and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.”

PLEASE SHARE The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing some issues with its non-emergency and 911... Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

New Orleans’ 911 call center experienced its own outage on Sunday, which it attributed to issues with its call vendor Intrado. Gritter was uncertain whether St. Bernard uses the same vendor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.