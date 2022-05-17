BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announces issues with 911 and non-emergency line

911 call graphic.
911 call graphic.(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announces issues with 911 and non-emergency line

The office said that some 911 calls are going through and some are not. Click on the post below for alternate numbers provided by the office.

PLEASE SHARE The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing issues with its non-emergency and 911 telephone...

Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

Latest News

Zurik: Attention to the Details
ZURIK: Questions raised about NOPD Captain’s position on state board amid paid-detail investigation
Map depicting local of two sections of proposed ridge restoration in St. Bernard Parish
Parish leaders propose new ‘barrier island’ in St. Bernard
Carondelet armed carjacking arrest
Carjacking victim jumps on hood of car to slowdown gunman that was eventually arrested
The 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John from May 20 - 20.
Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes