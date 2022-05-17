ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announces issues with 911 and non-emergency line

The office said that some 911 calls are going through and some are not. Click on the post below for alternate numbers provided by the office.

PLEASE SHARE The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing issues with its non-emergency and 911 telephone... Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16, 2022

