St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announces issues with 911 and non-emergency line
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announces issues with 911 and non-emergency line
The office said that some 911 calls are going through and some are not. Click on the post below for alternate numbers provided by the office.
