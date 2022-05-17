Three more fatal shooting victims identified by Orleans Parish coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the city’s homicide count continues to soar in 2022, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office on Tuesday (May 17) released the names of three more people recently shot to death.

The latest victims identified by Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office each died Sunday, officials said.

The first was 37-year-old Edward Jones, whom the office said was shot May 6 at an undetermined location in New Orleans East, and died nine days later at University Medical Center.

A man found fatally shot Sunday night in the 700 block of South Roman Street, near Gravier Street in the Central Business District, was identified as 24-year-old Malik Coates. He was declared dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m.

Later Sunday night, at 8:17 p.m., another man was wounded in what the NOPD described as a “shootout” in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East. He was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel but died at the hospital. The coroner’s office identified him as 26-year-old Mel Green.

The identity of another man fatally shot Monday in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue has not been disclosed by the parish coroner. But he was at least the 110th homicide victim in New Orleans in the first 136 days of 2022. In less than five months, the homicide count in the city this year has nearly matched the total for all of 2019 (121).

