Zack: Near-record heat the rest of the week

Highs will top out in the low 90′s each afternoon.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stretch of above-normal temperatures for the month of May continues; in fact, we may try to break records over the next few days.

Lots of sunshine and plenty of heat to go around for your Tuesday. Highs will soar into the low 90′s under a mostly sunny sky. I have included a small chance for a shower or storm at about 20% today but that’s going to be right at the coast where the sea breeze will try to form.

The rest of the week sticks with the hot and dry theme in weather. Highs each afternoon will be in the low 90′s with feels like readings not getting absurd but still, upper 90′s will be plenty hot.

Eventually the pattern does break down by the weekend and a cool front gets closer to us. This will yield much higher storm chances and lower temperatures. Highs should fall back into the 80′s with the extra cloud cover and storms around. As of now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days.

In the tropics the latest National Hurricane Center outlook shows no development expected over the next five days. However, I do have my eyes on a tropical wave that will move into the Northwest Caribbean/Central America area by this weekend. Usually at this time of year with us nearing the start of hurricane season, a broad low pressure forms down there and at times we can get our first named storm out of this entity. It’s something to watch but not really be concerned about.

