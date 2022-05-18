19-year-old recaptured who allegedly convinced others to beat up guard, escape from Bridge City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jonathan Shaerd Jr., 19, who convinced three other juveniles to help him beat up a female guard and escape from the Bridge City Center for Youth in April, has been recaptured, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say Sheard was taken into custody on May 17 after an incident near the intersection of Burdette and Fig streets. Sheard, who was found in possession of a stolen gun, originally gave officers the fake name of Lance Brown. Investigators were able to determine the man they had detained was in fact Sheard.

Sheard has been on the run since convincing three other incarcerated juveniles to help him escape the troubled Bridge City facility in April. The juveniles are accused of beating up a female guard and locking her in the bathroom.

Jonathan Sheard Jr., was recaptured over a month after escaping from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to NOPD. (NOPD)

Information provided by an anonymous source says Sheard was serving time for simple burglary, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and simple escape. He now faces additional charges of aggravated escape, second-degree battery, possession of contraband in a penal facility, second-degree kidnapping, and simple robbery.

