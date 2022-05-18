All Lusher students, staff considered ‘possibly exposed’ to COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to an increase of COVID cases in the Lusher Charter School community, school leaders have issued a warning that all students and staff should consider themselves possibly exposed.

In an email sent out to parents on Wed., May 18, school administrators say there have been 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the high school and five new cases in the middle school.

“Our suggestion at this time is that all students and staff should consider themselves possibly exposed,” the email reads.

Students are encouraged to seek testing in the next two or three days. Any person with symptoms is asked to stay home until a negative test result is obtained.

In a press conference on Tuesday, New Orleans’ health director called for a “short period” of indoor masking as the city’s community risk rating rose from low to medium.

