Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman, pleaded ‘not guilty’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Benjamin Beale, the man accused of beating, strangling, and dismembering a woman whose torso was found in a 9th ward freezer in January pleaded not guilty.

A bit of relief for neighbors on Pauline, the graffitied bus removed from Benjamin Beale’s property, a lingering reminder of the horror next door.

The torso of Julia Dardar, a 36-year-old mother of two, was found stored in a freezer inside one of them, as well as a bloody power saw, goggles, and plastic bags.

Investigators also found the setup of an alleged meth lab.

Drugs Dardar’s husband Micah said she was hooked on when she left her family to live and travel with Beale.

The coroner determined Dardar was beaten and strangled to death.

Now, Beale faces an eight-count indictment handed down by the grand jury, including second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, as well as weapons and drug charges.

It also includes the simple assault charge brought by Beale’s former wife, who came forward after his arrest and says he was violent when using drugs and threatened to cut her into pieces.

Tuesday morning, Beale pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

“Most of them come in and plead not guilty,” said Sothern. “It doesn’t mean they’ll come in and maintain that guilty plea and this is where motions start and we get a trial date to hold him accountable.”

William Sothern, an attorney for Beale, who did not want to comment on today’s proceedings, told the associated press last week that the defense would continue to investigate issues involving Beale’s mental health.

That could mean one of two things: Tulane criminal law clinic director Katherine Mattes says mental health is often evaluated to determine competency

“Are they able to understand the nature of the proceedings? Are they able to assist their lawyer? Or to raise the defense of insanity?” Mattes asked.

Despite the public perception that it’s common, it’s actually very rare to be raised. And it’s very rare that it succeeds.

The state still has to prove the defendant is guilty but then the defense has to prove the defendant has a mental illness.

