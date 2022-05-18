Bruce: The hot stretch will continue; It will feel like 100+

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer feel has arrived earlier that the calendar start date of June 21.

Not much change is expected through the remainder of this week. Each afternoon, expect lower-to-middle 90s for highs. As the dew points hit the 70s and humidity rises ,it will feel closer to 100 at times. Rain chances are near zero for the rest of the work week.

Bruce: The heat is on the next 3 days as highs will challenge records. Not only hot on the thermometer, but with high humidity, it will feel like triple digits. Stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/ECRJ8zhWiz — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 18, 2022

By the weekend, things start to change in this pattern. Daily rain chances return, allowing for highs to fall back just a bit. On Saturday, there will be a mixture of sun and storms. But Sunday looks to be the wetter day of the weekend, with storms likely. For the first time in a while, consistent rain chances remain even into the early half of next week.

The tropics have been getting attention because of models being thrown around on social media. But models are guidance, not gospel. At this time of year, the Central American Gyre gets organized, leading to a broad area of low pressure. Models are notorious for spawning tropical systems off this thing, but usually are wrong about where that happens. I’m leaning more to the Pacific side, seeing development of a storm while the Caribbean just becomes unsettled next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.