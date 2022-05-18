BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Delgado one step closer to a Junior College World Series berth

By Madeline Adams
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2016, the road to the NJCAA Division I World Series runs through New Orleans.

As the Region 23 champion, Delgado will host the South Central District Championship this weekend with the winner of the three-team double elimination tournament advancing to the World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We’re excited. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play in front of our home fans and really show New Orleans what junior college baseball is about,” said Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann.

“Better than us going up there for sure. Coming down here is a home field advantage for us for sure. I think it’s gonna be big for our team,” said outfielder Ethan Lege.

“We really wanna win this. We wanna prove something because these are two of the really good teams in junior college,” said outfielder Tyler Cook.

This is the third time Delgado hosts the South Central District Championship at Kirsch Rooney Stadium, and 12th consecutive appearance in the tournament

So the Dolphins are hoping that experience will help them reach the Junior College World Series for the sixth time in program history.

“Always go to the postseason. Used to it. So I’d say it puts a chip on our shoulder. Makes us wanna win more so it’s a good thing for us,” said Lege.

“To me that’s why you play. You play to play in the postseason. Everybody talks about what it takes to get to the next steps, to be quite honest, until you get to Grand Junction and experience that I mean it’s an experience second to none. These kids have the opportunity. Technically you could be two wins away,” said Scheuermann.

The action starts Friday, with all three teams playing each other.

Delgado’s first matchup is at 4 against Eastern Oklahoma, facing Crowder right after at 7:30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

Delgado opens play on Friday at 4 p.m.
Delgado prepares for another run at a Junior College World Series berth
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
A.J. Griffin, Johnny Davis, and Jeremy Sochan
Pelicans to pick 8th in upcoming NBA Draft; looking at who they may take
Phase 3 of the Superdome renovation is underway!
Superdome renovation project enters Phase 3