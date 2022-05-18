Delgado one step closer to a Junior College World Series berth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2016, the road to the NJCAA Division I World Series runs through New Orleans.

As the Region 23 champion, Delgado will host the South Central District Championship this weekend with the winner of the three-team double elimination tournament advancing to the World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We’re excited. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play in front of our home fans and really show New Orleans what junior college baseball is about,” said Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann.

“Better than us going up there for sure. Coming down here is a home field advantage for us for sure. I think it’s gonna be big for our team,” said outfielder Ethan Lege.

“We really wanna win this. We wanna prove something because these are two of the really good teams in junior college,” said outfielder Tyler Cook.

This is the third time Delgado hosts the South Central District Championship at Kirsch Rooney Stadium, and 12th consecutive appearance in the tournament

So the Dolphins are hoping that experience will help them reach the Junior College World Series for the sixth time in program history.

“Always go to the postseason. Used to it. So I’d say it puts a chip on our shoulder. Makes us wanna win more so it’s a good thing for us,” said Lege.

“To me that’s why you play. You play to play in the postseason. Everybody talks about what it takes to get to the next steps, to be quite honest, until you get to Grand Junction and experience that I mean it’s an experience second to none. These kids have the opportunity. Technically you could be two wins away,” said Scheuermann.

The action starts Friday, with all three teams playing each other.

Delgado’s first matchup is at 4 against Eastern Oklahoma, facing Crowder right after at 7:30.

