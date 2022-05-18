BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

