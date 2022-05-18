Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana.
To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.