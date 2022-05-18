Mande Milkshakers, Pussyfooters among popular dance krewes facing off at Krewe of BOO! dance-off

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Popular Mardi Gras marching groups like the Mande Milkshakers and the Pussyfooters will face-off in a dance-off this Saturday, May 21 in Spanish Plaza at the Riverwalk in New Orleans. Nearly 20 dance krewes will battle at the third annual Halfway to Halloween Dance-Off hosted by Krewe of BOO!

The free outdoor event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include celebrity judges, music from DJs, giveaways and family entertainment. The participating dance krewes will strut their best moves for a panel of judges to get crowned the winner.

Many of the dance groups march each year in the Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade, which rolls annually in October to help kick off the Halloween season in New Orleans. Last year, Krewe of BOO! was the first parade to roll through New Orleans after the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

For 2022, the participating dance krewes include the NOLA Cherry Bombs, Dance Fleur Elite, Disco Amigos, Dream Dolls, Dynamite Dolls, Lucha Krewe, Mande Milkshakers, MKFF’s Cherchez La Femme, The Muff-A-Lottas, NOLA Angels, NOLA Bombshells, NOLA Heat, Pussyfooters, Jailhouse Rockers New Orleans, Roux La La, Sassyracs, The Sirens of New Orleans, Streetcar Strutters NOLA and The Jamettes.

The Skinz N Bonez marching group will also present a drum performance at the event.

“The Halfway to Halloween Dance-Off lets the public see many of the region’s dance and marching groups perform together, and we think it’s a great event to get a taste of the creativity and sense of fun and community that is a part of every troupe,” Brian Kern, Krewe of BOO! parade and event founder, said in a release.

According to Kern, who conceived the annual dance-off event, the aim is to make New Orleans a “premier destination on Planet Earth for Halloween.”

