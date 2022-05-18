BBB Accredited Business
New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of "Thriller 40."
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

