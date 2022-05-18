New Orleans soldier killed in accident on Alaskan highway
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Ak. (WVUE) - In Alaska, Anchorage police identify one of two soldiers killed in a fatal car crash as a New Orleans native.
23-year-old private Valsin Tate Jr., of New Orleans, and a 22-year-old specialist from Japan were assigned to the Army’s 2nd battalion, 377th parachute regiment.
Anchorage police say two inbound vehicles lost control on a highway Friday night, crashing into two other cars.
The highway was then closed for several hours.
Two other soldiers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.
