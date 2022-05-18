New Orleans soldier killed in accident on Alaskan highway

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (WVUE) - In Alaska, Anchorage police identify one of two soldiers killed in a fatal car crash as a New Orleans native.

23-year-old private Valsin Tate Jr., of New Orleans, and a 22-year-old specialist from Japan were assigned to the Army’s 2nd battalion, 377th parachute regiment.

Anchorage police say two inbound vehicles lost control on a highway Friday night, crashing into two other cars.

The highway was then closed for several hours.

Two other soldiers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

