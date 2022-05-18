BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans soldier killed in accident on Alaskian highway

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (WVUE) - In Alaska, Anchorage police identify one of two soldiers killed in a fatal car crash as a New Orleans native.

23-year-old private Valsin Tate Jr., of New Orleans, and a 22-year-old specialist from Japan were assigned to the Army’s 2nd battalion, 377th parachute regiment.

Anchorage police say two inbound vehicles lost control on a highway Friday night, crashing into two other cars.

The highway was then closed for several hours.

Two other soldiers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle arrested
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle arrested
Jonathan Sheard Jr., was recaptured over a month after escaping from the Bridge City Center for...
19-year-old recaptured who allegedly convinced others to beat up guard, escape from Bridge City
A.J. Griffin, Johnny Davis, and Jeremy Sochan
Pelicans to pick 8th in upcoming NBA Draft; looking at who they may take