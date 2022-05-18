Owner of popular Livingston Parish Facebook group planning to ‘lawyer up’ after it was disabled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of the popular Facebook group, ‘Livingston Parish Rants and Raves,’ has decided to ‘lawyer up’ after the group was disabled back in March by the social media giant.

Ashleigh Worley started the group almost 8 years ago. She says before it was disabled, the group had more than 41,000 loyal group members, which makes it the “largest Rants and Raves group on Facebook,” she says.

On her GoFundMe page, Worley says, “On March 14, 2022 I got a notification that the group had been restricted/disabled because (supposedly) one of my moderators approved a post that went against the community standards on “regulated goods, guns & animals.”

Worley says she is trying to get Facebook’s attention to bring the group back.

“A lot of you, love LP rants and raves and have stood with me, have stood up for me and have stood beside me and for you, I couldn’t be more thankful. I told you, I’m not going down without a fight, so here I am, fighting for OUR group. I will keep going until they listen. So I’m asking you to have my back and help me fight this, as I’m not just fighting for the group but I’m fighting for you,” said Worley.

A new group has been formed recently called ‘Livingston Parish Rants and Raves 2.’

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.