Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU; delivers commencement speech

By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WVUE) - What a big day for Taylor Swift! On Wednesday, Swift, 32, received her doctorate of fine arts from New York University and delivered her first-ever commencement speech.

The Grammy winner posted a video on Instagram ahead of her big day. The video opened with her riding in the back of a car before she put on a black mini dress with makeup (and of course her red lipstick), hair done and sliding on cheetah-print pump heels.

“Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU 🥺🥰🗽,” she captioned.

The popstar was sporting her signature red lipstick in an honorary robe as she joked to the graduates saying, “I’m 90% sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called 22.”

“I never got to have a normal college experience per se. I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education doing home school work on the floor of airport terminals,” Swift said in her commencement speech.

Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in...
Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)

The ceremony took place at Yankee Stadium in a “doubleheader” event that honored classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She continued on talking about her moments over the years and in the industry, then dropped some undeniable knowledge on the grads.

“I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You’ve worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today,” she said. I won’t tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career. Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth.”

She concluded her speech in a Swift fashion saying, “I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We’re doing this together. So let’s just keep dancing like we’re … the class of 2022.”

