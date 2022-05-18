BBB Accredited Business
Three-alarm fire ravages unoccupied houses in Hollygrove

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire along a row of unoccupied houses in Hollygrove early Wednesday morning (May 18).

At least three houses appeared destroyed or badly damaged from the fire, which was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Eagle Street.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

