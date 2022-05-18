BBB Accredited Business
Woman arrested after stealing $50K watch, cash from hotel guest, police say

Anniajah Pratt is accused of stealing a $50,000 Patek Phillipe watch and $50,000 in cash from a hotel guest in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman in Las Vegas is accused of stealing a $50,000 watch and thousands of dollars from a hotel guest staying on the Strip.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Anniajah Pratt stole a $50,000 Patek Phillipe watch, $50,000 in cash that the guest had in a backpack and $500 from his wallet.

KVVU reports the incident happened on May 6 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Vegas police said the man told them he recalled drinking at a bar in the casino and then going back to his room. However, he noticed everything was missing when he woke up, including a $500 Apple Pay deduction.

Police reported surveillance video showed an unidentified woman in an elevator with the man around 3:20 a.m. The video then showed the woman leaving in a vehicle registered to Pratt around 6:25 a.m.

The man was able to identify Pratt in a photo lineup, according to police.

On May 11, authorities said they served a search warrant on Pratt’s apartment. While they did not recover the items, they did find clothes resembling the outfit that she was seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Police concluded in the arrest report that no one else had access to the man’s property other than Pratt based on their investigation.

