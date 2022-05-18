Zack: Hot & humid weather through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more summer than this with highs each day climbing into the 90′s and the humidity creeping higher and higher. There is only one problem, it’s only the middle of May.

Much of the same is on the way for the middle of the week forecast and beyond. Each afternoon expect lower to middle 90′s for highs but the humidity is starting to become a factor which will lead us closer and closer to feeling like 100 at times. Rain chances are near zero for the rest of the work week.

By the weekend things start to change in this pattern as daily rain chances return allowing for highs to fall back just a bit. Saturday there will be a mixture of sun and storms but Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days as storms look likely. For the first time in a while, consistent rain chances remain even into the early half of next week.

The tropics have been getting tons of attention all because the models are being thrown around on social media but models are guidance not gospel. At this time of year, the Central American Gyre gets organized over Central America leading to a broad area of low pressure. Models are notorious for spawning tropical systems off this thing but always get where that happens wrong. I’m leaning more so to the Pacific side seeing development of a storm while the Caribbean just becomes unsettled next week.

