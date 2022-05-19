Brazen armed robberies unfold across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a security camera captured a gunman walking up to a man in the 8100 block of Fig Street, pushing him around and demanding his property at gunpoint.

Police say the victim handed it over, but they say the gunman struck the victim with the gun before he ran off. Moments later, another man noticed what was happening and ran behind the suspect. The suspect turned around and fired a shot at the man, missing him.

“They don’t care. They don’t care what it does to the neighborhood. They don’t care what it does to a person,” says Peter Scharf.

LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf says armed robbery incidents are up 26%. It’s a crime he says that can take some time to solve.

“So, you’re going to have spurts of opportunity crimes such as carjackings and armed robberies,” says Scharf.

The armed robbery on Fig Street was just one of three incidents in the past 24 hours. Earlier yesterday afternoon, a gunman approached a man cleaning out his vehicle in the 2600 block of Canal St. and held him up. Police say he stole the man’s keys, wallet and phone, and then took off in the victim’s truck. Then, around 8:30 Wednesday night, a gunman held up a man in the 1000 block of Ursalines St. in the French Quarter.

“It’s alarming. I mean this is not something that happens here,” says Chris Talley.

“I’m kind of shocked. It’s been pretty quiet around here for the last few years. I’ve lived here for 5 years,” says Charles Pizzo.

Residents there say it’s too close to home.

“I carry protection in the form of pepper spray, and I keep my wits about me when I walk around,” says Pizzo.

“A lot of people walkthrough here. So, whoever did this is gutsy,” says Talley.

Chris Talley says he’s noticed the lack of police presence with the manpower shortage, and he believes it’s only emboldening the criminals to act.

“I haven’t seen a cop drive by here one time in the last two nights I walked my dog, or I’ve been out here walking. I walk everywhere. I haven’t seen anyone. They’re all concentrated on Bourbon Street,” says Talley.

CRIMETRACKER

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.