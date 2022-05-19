Bruce: Dry for now-rain returns over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry trend will continue through the end of the week. Mostly dry through Friday with highs in the 90-95° range. We will be close and challenge record highs. Record highs are 92 today and 94 Friday . Overnight lows remain warm in the 70s. Saturday we will start to see a bit of the ridging breaking down and a better chance for rain returns. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see a few showers and storms on Saturday. The more widespread storminess takes over Sunday.

Bruce: Dry skies for now as temps will remain hot through Friday. Highs flirt with records in the lower 90s. Rain chances on the rise this weekend. 40-50% coverage Saturday and 70-80% Sunday. This will knock the temps back down into the mid 80s. pic.twitter.com/W01eBX2RRL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 19, 2022

We will see about 80 percent coverage with most of the area getting in on the stormy conditions as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. Some storms could be strong. The benefit will be clouds and rain giving us a slight break on temperatures.

