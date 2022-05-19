Bruce: Dry for now-rain returns over the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry trend will continue through the end of the week. Mostly dry through Friday with highs in the 90-95° range. We will be close and challenge record highs. Record highs are 92 today and 94 Friday . Overnight lows remain warm in the 70s. Saturday we will start to see a bit of the ridging breaking down and a better chance for rain returns. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see a few showers and storms on Saturday. The more widespread storminess takes over Sunday.
We will see about 80 percent coverage with most of the area getting in on the stormy conditions as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. Some storms could be strong. The benefit will be clouds and rain giving us a slight break on temperatures.
