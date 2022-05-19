D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A top officer for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is leaving, according to an email obtained by FOX 8.

Chief Administrative Officer Tyronne Walker managed D.A. Jason Williams’ campaign for office and headed his transition team. His last day with the D.A.’s office will be June 3.

Williams called the announcement a “bittersweet moment” in the email.

“Tyronne’s energy and talent are boundless and this office and city are better because of him,” the email continues.

Prior to working with Williams, Walker was Vice President of Communication for the Greater New Orleans Foundation and a senior adviser for Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration.

The announcement comes one day after new tax issues arose for Williams.

On Wednesday, the IRS filed a federal tax lien alleging Williams and his wife failed to pay a 1040 income tax return, and owe that money for the 2019 tax year.

In addition to the latest issue, Williams is two months away from a federal trial where prosecutors allege he inflated his business deductions by $720,000, reducing the amount of money he paid to the IRS. That indictment covers from 2013 to 2017. The new tax lien falls outside that scope and involves Williams’ 2019 tax filings.

