De La Salle LT Caden Jones pulling in numerous offers from elite college football programs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last spring, the recruiting world had yet to check out De La Salle left tackle Caden Jones. But his head coach knew the attention was coming.

“Speaking to coaches when they call me on the phone, because they can’t come visit due to COVID. I tell them I have a tackle that’s 6′7.5″. They all want to come see him. So I think once people are allowed to travel again, and be able to come down and visit, take a look at him. Next year, his junior year he’ll have a whole season of film at left tackle with that frame. So the offers will come,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott in the spring of 2021.

And Coach Jarrott was so right. LSU, Florida, Texas, and Texas A&M are among a host of schools that have offered Jones a full-ride.

“Oh it’s been crazy, it all happen so fast. After that interview we did last spring, everything kind of took off from there. Lately I’ve just been enjoying the process. Taking it all in. You only get it once,” said DLS junior Caden Jones.

“It looks like everybody in the country wants to come down and take a look at him. Somebody with his size and footwork. Everybody wants to take a look at him. Really all spring there’s been coaches coming down to look at him,” said Jarrott.

Jones measures 6′8″, weighing in at 310 pounds. He’s a star on the football field and the hardwood also.

“It’s easier for the mobility. As a basketball player you have to be fast. Center’s nowadays aren’t always in the paint. They’re on the 3-point line, they’re dribbling. You just have to be fast and quick movements,” said Jones.

Jones will get some exposure early in the 2022 season. The Cavaliers open up with Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies in their jamboree.

