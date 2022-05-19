Former Metairie priest, nonprofit director, arrested again on sex crimes allegations

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A former Jesuit priest and non-profit director has been arrested a second time for sex crimes allegations, jail records show.

Stephen Sauer is accused of taking lewd photos and videos of unconscious men and sexually abusing at least one victim.

Sauer was removed from his position with the Arc of Greater New Orleans, an agency that works with mentally disabled people, in December of 2021 after being booked with five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery. He had been at the helm of the nonprofit since January of 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Wed., May 18, Sauer was arrested in Jefferson Parish, this time accused of rape and an additional video voyeurism charge.

Sauer previously served as pastor and executive director of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church in New Orleans from 2008-2012. A spokesperson for the Society of Jesus said Sauer left “at his own request in 2020.”

Details of the crimes Sauer is accused of committing have not been disclosed, particularly whether the allegations are linked to his work.

