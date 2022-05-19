BBB Accredited Business
Man shot by deputies in Terrytown after charging with weapon, Jefferson sheriff says

Deadly shooting graphic
Deadly shooting graphic(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - An investigation is underway over a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Jefferson Parish Wed. (May 18), according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown around 11:30 p.m.

At the apartment in question, deputies say that the resident refused to open the door for several minutes before exiting with a tool similar to a pickaxe. Deputies say that the resident charged at them, resulting in one of the deputies discharging his firearm multiple times.

The resident was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

The incident was recorded on a body-worn camera. An in-depth review of that camera footage will be a part of this investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

