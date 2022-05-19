Jay Ulhman takes over the Tulane baseball program on an interim basis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Travis Jewett era at Tulane has ended after six seasons. Under Jewett, the Green Wave never reached the NCAA Tournament.

Tulane advanced to a regional 21 times before Jewett’s debut in 2017, including the two years prior in 2015 and 2016.

So now Assistant coach Jay Ulhman takes over as interim head coach of the Green Wave.

Tulane is currently fourth in AAC standings, with one series against Memphis before the conference tournament. The biggest challenge is turning the page and finishing out what is left of this season.

“We’re missing a big component of the program, one of my best friends in the game. So obviously that hit me different. It hit our players different. I think on Monday there was a general sense of the hays in the days of the program, myself included. I’m staring at papers on my desk I’m not used to worrying about, having to get through that and getting to Tuesday. The mission forward is certainly not dividing our attention about what’s gonna happen down the road. Putting that on the backburner so that we can focus on the task at hand which is Memphis this weekend and then getting to Clearwater to do some damage,” said interim coach Jay Ulhman.

Unless Tulane wins the AAC tournament next weekend, this appears to be another year the Green Wave does not make it to a regional. They are currently 83rd in RPI rankings.

Tulane announced a national search for the next head coach is underway.

