BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jay Ulhman takes over the Tulane baseball program on an interim basis

By Madeline Adams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Travis Jewett era at Tulane has ended after six seasons. Under Jewett, the Green Wave never reached the NCAA Tournament.

Tulane advanced to a regional 21 times before Jewett’s debut in 2017, including the two years prior in 2015 and 2016.

So now Assistant coach Jay Ulhman takes over as interim head coach of the Green Wave.

Tulane is currently fourth in AAC standings, with one series against Memphis before the conference tournament. The biggest challenge is turning the page and finishing out what is left of this season.

“We’re missing a big component of the program, one of my best friends in the game. So obviously that hit me different. It hit our players different. I think on Monday there was a general sense of the hays in the days of the program, myself included. I’m staring at papers on my desk I’m not used to worrying about, having to get through that and getting to Tuesday. The mission forward is certainly not dividing our attention about what’s gonna happen down the road. Putting that on the backburner so that we can focus on the task at hand which is Memphis this weekend and then getting to Clearwater to do some damage,” said interim coach Jay Ulhman.

Unless Tulane wins the AAC tournament next weekend, this appears to be another year the Green Wave does not make it to a regional. They are currently 83rd in RPI rankings.

Tulane announced a national search for the next head coach is underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
‘We’re done’: Texas A&M’s Fisher fires back at ‘narcissist’ Saban
Caden Jones will be a senior this fall for the De La Salle Cavalaiers.
De La Salle LT Caden Jones pulling in numerous offers from elite college football programs
LSU is one of many schools that have offered Jones.
The offers are pouring in for DLS LT Caden Jones
Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher responds to comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban SOURCE: FOX News
Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher responds to comments from Alabama coach Nick Saban SOURCE: FOX News