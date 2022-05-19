BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man accused of punching teacher on campus in Houma

Michael Rodrigue is accused of punching a teacher in Houma.
Michael Rodrigue is accused of punching a teacher in Houma.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after allegedly injuring a teacher on campus, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Michael Rodrigue, 48, approached the teacher on a high school campus on Wed., May 18 to discuss a “situation” involving his child. The incident led to a physical exchange and the teacher suffered minor facial injuries, Sheriff Tim Soignet says.

Additional details were not readily available.

Rodrigue turned himself in on Thursday.

He faces charges of battery of a school teacher. Bond was set at $20,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

Heavy downpours possible in spots
Storm chances return for the weekend
Jewett out after six years Uptown
Tulane Baseball moves on without Travis Jewett
Jason Williams
D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving
LSU is one of many schools that have offered Jones.
The offers are pouring in for DLS LT Caden Jones