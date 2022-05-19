Man accused of punching teacher on campus in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after allegedly injuring a teacher on campus, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Michael Rodrigue, 48, approached the teacher on a high school campus on Wed., May 18 to discuss a “situation” involving his child. The incident led to a physical exchange and the teacher suffered minor facial injuries, Sheriff Tim Soignet says.

Additional details were not readily available.

Rodrigue turned himself in on Thursday.

He faces charges of battery of a school teacher. Bond was set at $20,000.

