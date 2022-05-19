BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot and dry to finish the week

Storms by Sunday
Dry conditions over the next couple of days will lead to near record high temperatures in the low 90s.(FOX 8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect plenty of sunshine and hot conditions for the next couple of days as we head into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90s each day with little chance for rain today or Friday. Record highs for those days are 92 and 94 so it’s not out of the question we get close. Overnight lows remain warm in the 70s. Saturday we will start to see a bit of the ridging breaking down and a better chance for rain returns. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see a few showers and storms on Saturday. The more widespread storminess takes over Sunday. We will see about 80 percent coverage with most of the area getting in on the stormy conditions as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. Some storms could be strong. The benefit will be clouds and rain giving us a slight break on temperatures.

