Pelicans’ Herb Jones named to All-Rookie Second Team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Basketball Association today announced that Pelicans forward Herbert Jones has been named to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Jones, who was selected by New Orleans with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 78 games (69 starts) and averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game during the regular season.

Jones finished the regular season ranked first among all rookies in steals (130), second in games played (78), third in blocks (60) and third in total minutes played (2,335). He also set a new franchise record for combined steals and blocks in a season (190), becoming the only rookie in franchise history to have 100-plus steals and 55-plus blocks in a single season.

In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Jones appeared in six games (all starts) during the first round against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jones becomes the sixth player in franchise history to earn All-Rookie honors, joining Chris Paul (First Team 2005-06), Darren Collison (First Team 2009-10), Marcus Thornton (Second Team 2009-10) Anthony Davis (First Team 2012-13), and Zion Williamson (First Team 2019-20).

Jones is joined on the Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte.

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team consists of Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

The Kia NBA All-Rookie Teams were selected by a global media panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voting panel selected five players for the Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

