Storm chances return for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more day of sunny and hot weather before the storms return. Highs on Friday will one again reach the lower 90s. Deeper tropical moisture form the Gulf will arrive on Saturday with afternoon storms possible. A cold front will reach North Louisiana on Sunday and combined with the extra moisture will make storms likely with even some heavy downpours in spots.

Storms stick around next week with dry breaks throughout the day. The clouds and rain should keep temperatures closer to normal which is in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air may arrive by the end of next week in time for the holiday weekend but that’s a week away and long term forecasting gets trickier once into the summer season.

