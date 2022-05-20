16-year-old female accused of fatally stabbing man at Bogalusa apartment
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile female is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man to death, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.
Police say the 16-year-old suspect, who will remain unidentified due to her age, stabbed Ne’Colby Thomas, 21, a single time in the chest just before 9 p.m. on Thurs., May 19. Thomas was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect was booked on one count of second-degree murder.
This investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.
