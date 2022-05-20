4 shot at Hammond High graduation on SLU’s campus; suspect in custody

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Four people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a high school’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus Thurs., May 19.

During a press conference shortly after, at 10 p.m., police announced a suspect had been taken into custody.

On a radio show Friday morning, SLU Police Chief Michael Beckner and Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron named Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, as the suspected shooter. He’s charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and firing in a school zone.

Bergeron said it doesn’t appear Thomas has any criminal history, but “we know the people he’s affiliated with,” he said.

Thomas is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish jail in Amite.

Another press conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

Cell phone video circulated on social media shows crowds fleeing just after the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m.

Hammond High Magnet was graduating at SLU’s University Center and families were leaving the acitivty center when superintendent Melissa Stilley says the shots were fired.

Chief Bergeron says he does not believe students or juveniles were involved. All of the victims’ injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, officials reported.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

Louisiana senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy tweeted in the moments following the shooting, issuing prayers and condemning the “senseless violence.”

Praying for the shooting victims and everyone affected by the violence outside Hammond High School’s graduation this evening. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 20, 2022

A night to celebrate the achievements of young men and women of Hammond High School was disrupted by senseless violence. Monitoring the situation as more details become available and praying for the well-being of those injured. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 20, 2022

If you have any information about the shooting, please call 1-800-554-5245.

Hammond High School will have a virtual day for students Fri., May 20, according to school officials. Faculty will report to campus.

