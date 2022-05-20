BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Last dry day as rain returns over the weekend

Bruce: Dry for now-rain chances on the rise this weekend
Bruce: Dry for now-rain chances on the rise this weekend(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be the last day of mostly dry and hot temperatures. It’s not out of the question we could see a shower along the coast, but most stay dry through tonight. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Saturday rain returns to the forecast. A few showers and storms will start to bubble up late morning and we will see the down pours lingering into the evening hours.

Sunday a disturbance moves in from the west bringing most of the area rain and storms. We’ll see the most coverage with most folks getting a shower or storm on Sunday and spotty activity into the work week. Increased clouds and rain will take highs down a notch into the upper 80s. Rain chances will remain through most of next week. Get the umbrellas ready!

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

