Caesars Sportsbook releases odds for every Saints game this season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints season opener is months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start getting in bets on their upcoming season.
Caesars Sportsbook released odds on the Saints entire 2022 regular season schedule.
The Saints are favorites in six contest this upcoming season. That includes both matchups with the Panthers and Falcons.
The Saints open the 2022 regular season in Atlanta as 4-point favorites. New Orleans is 1-8 in season openers against the Falcons.
The Black and Gold are underdogs in nine games. Both matchups with the Bucs the Saints are ‘dogs, and Tampa Bay is a 7-point favorite when they host New Orleans. That’s the biggest underdog number for the team.
Two matchups are pick’em, Vikings in London, and when the Saints host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Here’s the full season of Saints spreads:
Week 1: Saints (-4) at Falcons
Week 2: Saints (+4) vs Bucs
Week 3: Saints (-2) at Panthers
Week 4: Saints (Pick) vs Vikings (London)
Week 5: Saints (-4.5) vs Seahawks
Week 6: Saints (+1) vs Bengals
Week 7: Saints (+2) at Cardinals, Thursday Night Football
Week 8: Saints (-1) vs Raiders
Week 9: Saints (Pick) vs Ravens, Monday Night Football
Week 10: Saints (+1) at Steelers
Week 11: Saints (+3) vs Rams
Week 12: Saints (+4.5) at Niners
Week 13: Saints (+7) at Bucs
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: Saints (-6) at Falcons
Week 16: Saints (+2.5) at Browns
Week 17: Saints (+3) at Eagles
Week 18: Saints (-3.5) vs Panthers
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.