FOX 8 takes home 11 Regional Edward Murrow awards, including Overall Excellence

WVUE-TV has been honored with 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the coveted award for “Overall Excellence.”(Radio Television Digital News Association)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV has been honored with 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the coveted award for “Overall Excellence.”

The winners were announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Friday, May 20.

Murrow awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

Regional winners now advance to the National Murrow competition. Winners of national awards will be recognized at a ceremony in New York later this year.

