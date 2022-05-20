FOX 8 takes home 11 Regional Edward Murrow awards, including Overall Excellence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV has been honored with 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the coveted award for “Overall Excellence.”
The winners were announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Friday, May 20.
Murrow awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.
- Overall Excellence: WVUE Staff
- FOX 8 News at 9pm: Chris Petrey
- Continuing Coverage: Attention to the Details - Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed, Cody Lillich
- Excellence in Innovation: Strangled - Cody Lillich, Jon Turnipseed, Lee Zurik
- Excellence in Video: Heart of Louisiana: Hummingbird Nest - Dave McNamara
- Investigative Reporting: Discarded Danger - Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed, Cody Lillich
- Hard News: 911: Facing Ida’s Fury - Amanda Roberts, Kia Callia
- News Documentary: Attention to the Details - Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed, Cody Lillich
- New Series: Discarded Danger - Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed, Cody Lillich
- Excellence in Writing: The ‘Mighty’ Mississippi River’s humble beginnings - John Snell
- Sports Reporting: Saintly Succession - Lee Zurik, Jeff Duncan, Jon Turnipseed, Cody Lillich
Regional winners now advance to the National Murrow competition. Winners of national awards will be recognized at a ceremony in New York later this year.
