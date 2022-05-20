BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and university officials have stated that the campus has been given the all-clear.

According to the text message from the university, they say one person is in custody and police are investigating the crime scene.

Earlier Thursday evening Hammond Police posted the following text on its Facebook Page:

Active situation at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center. Please avoid the area due to the large crowd and traffic.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

Senator John Kennedy has tweeted:

This is a developing situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St....
Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Donuts on Claiborne
WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Brazen armed robberies unfold across New Orleans
Jason Williams tax follow up
New tax issues for D.A. Williams show a ‘pattern of behavior,’ legal experts say
Ally Berry Wilson second line
Harriet Tubman Montessori honors 8-year-old Ally Berry Wilson at second grade graduation
Jason Williams
D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving